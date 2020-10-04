ERWIN - James “Jamie” Hughes, age 50, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Unicoi County, Jamie is a son of James Daniel Hughes, Sr. and the late Alice Diane (Sumerel) Edwards. He was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church and owner of Hughes Auto Repair. He loved cars, camping and his beloved pet, Duncan. In addition to his mother, Jamie is preceded in death by his grandparents: Christine “Maw” Hughes, Daniel “Paw” Whitfield Hughes, Vivian Sumerel and Fred Sumerel, Sr., and his step-father: Grady Edwards.
James “Jamie” Hughes leaves behind to cherish his memory: Love of his life for 28 years: Sharon (Dugger) Hughes; Beloved Pet: Duncan Seth; Father: James Hughes, Sr. and wife, Gail; Sister: Tammy Silvers and husband, Dusty; Brother: Timothy Edwards and wife, Diane; Special and loving nephew and niece: Easton and Amber Edwards; Loving cousin: Brad Hughes and wife, Jennifer; Special Uncles: Jerry Hughes, Donnie Sumeral; Several loving cousins and family members; Special friend: James Hammett.
The family would like to offer special thanks to ICU 2900 and the Critical Care team at Johnson City Medical Center for their loving care during this difficult time
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of James “Jamie” Hughes in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Harold Lewis and Reverend Roger Stockton will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and will continue until service time in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Mill Creek Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Tim Edwards, Easton Edwards, Brad Hughes, Glenn White, Roger Carver and Dusty Silvers. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Dugger, Keith Dugger and James Hammett.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with Unicoi County’s mask mandate, we respectfully request that you wear a mask or face covering while attending services in the funeral home and observe social distancing guidelines during all services.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net <http://www.valleyfuneralhome.net> or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of James “Jamie” Hughes through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.