LIMESTONE - James J “Jim” Powell passed away peacefully on February 7th at his home in Limestone, TN surrounded by his family following a brief illness. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Jim was born October 2, 1937 in Nashville, TN to the late Frances and Henry Powell. He attended Bellvue High School where he received a hardship scholarship to attend University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN.
In 1969, he and his wife Sandy moved to East Tennessee where he founded his business, Powell Construction Company. Becoming known for exceptional work, the company diversified into different divisions including steel erection, crane rental, electrical, manufacturing and design and building of coal preparation plants. Offices were located in Johnson City, Knoxville and Nashville, TN along with Beckley and Fairmont, WV and Sydney, Australia. Jim’s hobbies included raising registered black angus cattle which were in the top 100 of the National Angus program. He enjoyed refurbishing and showing antique Farmall tractors. He also enjoyed chauffeuring family, employees and friends on his bus to ballgames, concerts, restaurants and plays.
Never forgetting the opportunity he was given to go to college, in 1980 Jim began his goal of paying forward by funding scholarships at East Tennessee State University and University of Tennessee. In 2000, he founded the Powell Foundation establishing scholarships in business, athletics, computer science, engineering, piano, jazz, bluegrass and voice. To date the scholarships have helped more than 4,000 students and will continue to support approximately 200 students per year for many years to come. Jim also led the initiative for ETSU & UT to become All-Steinway Schools.
Jim was very active in his church, community and across the state. He was a member of Munsey United Methodist Church. He served on numerous boards of directors including First American Bank, Hands On Museum, Boy Scouts Sequoyah Council, Johnson City Boys Club, Holston Home For Children, Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center, East Tennessee State University Foundation, Johnson City Symphony, United Way, Munsey United Methodist Church Administrative Board, Junior Achievement of Tri-Cities Laureate Advisory Board, Tri-City Business Alliance, East Tennessee Angus Association, East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees along with various local and state Contractors Associations. He also completed terms as Chairman of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, Chairman of the Tennessee Business Roundtable and Chairman of the University of Tennessee Development Council.
Jim also served on special committees including: TN State Capitol Renovation, Washington County School Evaluation, Munsey Memorial Church Long Range Planning and he served as Chairman of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Capital Campaign.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother George Powell and sister-in-law Terry Powell. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 66 years, Sandy; sons Jimmy Powell (Sue) of Brentwood, TN, Mike Powell (India) of Johnson City, TN, Jeff Powell of Denver, CO; grandchildren Jennifer Von der Heiden (Andy) of Brentwood, TN, Jay Powell of Columbia, TN, David Powell of Brentwood, TN, Michael Lee Powell of Johnson City, TN, Whitney Powell of Cleveland, OH, Henry Powell of Knoxville, TN, Anna Powell of Denver, CO; great-grandchildren James Christian Von der Heiden and Mary Grace Von der Heiden of Brentwood, TN; brothers Richard Powell of Johnson City, TN, Charles Powell (Lila) of Nashville, TN, RL Powell (Dottie) of Chattanooga, TN and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim will forever be remembered in our hearts as a devoted family man, hardworking businessman, philanthropist, leader, mentor and kind and generous friend. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Munsey United Methodist Church, with Bishop Richard Looney, the Rev. Dr. Doug Fairbanks and Rev. Doug Grove-DeJarnett officiating. Dr. Brian Nolan will pay tribute.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ETSU or UT music scholarships or a charity of your choice.
