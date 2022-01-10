ELIZABETHTON - James “J.C.” Harr, age 79, of Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord and loving parents Friday, January 7, 2022 from the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born April 23, 1942 in Watauga to the late Elbert Harr and Cora Ward Harr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Wayne Murray, Sr.
J.C. was of the Baptist faith and was an electrician by trade, working in the industry for 43 years. He was a member of the local Electrical Union IBEW # 934 and followed his union to many different companies during his time as an electrician. J.C. was one of the original 14 founders and past president of the Carter County Car Club and demonstrated his passion for cars in his work restoring and working on old cars. J.C. was also passionate about his family, being described as a good father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed working on and fixing anything.
Those left to cherish the memory of J.C. include his daughters, Shannon Harr and Tammy Markland (Kenny); brother, Wayne Harr (Rachel); sisters, Janice Murray and Ruth Ann Ford (Richard); loving girlfriend of 25 years, Kathy Thomas; grandchildren, Russell Vines (Elizabeth), Sierra Hamby (Chellie), Josh Markland (Shawnee), Zac Markland (Sky), Jon Vines; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Celebration of Life service for James ”J.C.” Harr will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home-Elizabethton with Dr. Kenneth Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM Wednesday until the time of the service.
The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 13, 2022 in the Garden of Freedom at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home-Elizabethton Thursday at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. The family requests that those traveling in the procession drive their classic cars, weather permitting. Active Pallbearers will be J.C.’s grandchildren, Russell, Josh, Zac; son-in-law Kenny Markland; nephews, Anthony Murray, Wayne Murray Jr. and friend, Ricky Pratt. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Carter County Car Club and the two surviving Founder of the club: Glenna Bullock and Luther Deloach.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in memory of J.C. to the Carter County Car Club for the children’s charities.
