GRAY - James Horton White of Gray passed away September 13, 2021. James was born September 27, 1927, in Pontotoc, MS, to the late Eugene and Lula White.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Raimelle Garrett White, his brother Harold White, son Donald White, daughter Patricia Thames and grandson Joshua Ray.
Those left to cherish James memory are his brother Billy Joe White and his children Jimmy White, Ron White (Vicki), Julie Al-Chokhachi (Rami), Mary Dryden (Mike), Laura Crawford (David) & Cynthia Ward (Jimmy). He also is survived by many grand, great & great –great grandchildren.
James was a member of the Desoto Masonic Lodge, Memphis TN and had been a driver for Mason Dixon for over 25 years.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ivy Hall for their compassionate care.
The graveside service for James Horton White will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Thursday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the White family. (423) 610-7171