PINEY FLATS, TN - James Holliday Carico, age 76, of Piney Flats, Tennessee died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
His family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a memorial service immediately following, at 3:00 pm, under the direction of Rev. Mike Richards. The memorial service will also be available to view on the Morris-Baker website, under James’ obituary page, and it will be available to view for 90 days.
