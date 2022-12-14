ELIZABETHTON - James Harley “Jim” Cannon, Jr. 86, Elizabethton, passed away November 21, 2022 in the Life Care Center of Elizabethton. He was born February 15, 1936 in Heaton, North Carolina to the late Harley & Oma Winters Cannon. He had lived in Carter County most of his life. He served in the National Guard for four years. He was a retired Construction Superintendent for several local construction companies. James was Santa Clause at local nursing homes and family holiday gatherings during the 80’s and 90’s. He was a well-known artisan in building guns for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Thelma Braswell Cole, a brother: William (Bill) Cannon and his former wife Charlotte Davis Cannon and their son Gregory Wayne Cannon.
Survivors include his children: Kathryn Evans, Elizabethton, Karen and husband Gary Shipley, Elizabethton, Steve Cannon, Elizabethton, Tony and wife Sherrie Cannon, Jonesborough, and Robert and wife Lisa Cannon, Greenesboro, North Carolina. 13 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and One-Great-Great-Grandchild. His Sister: Ruth and husband Trond Shepard, Elizabethton and his Sister-In-Law: JoAnn Cannon of Elizabethton. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022 in the Ensor Cemetery. Music will be provided by Dale Williams. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Cannon family.