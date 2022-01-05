It is with great sadness that the family of James H. Blondell, of Shady Valley, TN announces his passing on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at NHC Health Care, Johnson City, TN at the age of 69. He was born January 23, 1952 in Norton, VA to the late Howard Smith Blondell and the late Marie Slemp Blondell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Kay Franklin; brother Bruce Blondell and aunts, Barbara Estep and Gwyn Bishop.
James enjoyed farming and loved cows. He was previously employed by Raytheon, Seaman Corporation and Sperry Corporation.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Brenda Garland Blondell of the home; a sister, Ruth Anne Blondell of Clearwater, FL; nieces Renee Blakey and LeeAnn Shaffer; two nephews and three favorite brothers and sisters in law: Lester and Linda Garland, Shady Valley, TN; Charles and Jean Garland, Arcadia, FL and Harold and Idoma Garland, Butler, TN.. Several great nieces, nephews and a great great niece also survive.
It was James’s wish to be cremated with no formal service.
