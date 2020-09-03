ELIZABETHTON - James Frederick Fetters, III, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Four Oaks Nursing Home, Jonesborough. A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, he was a son of the late James F. Fetters, II and Maxine Cripe Fetters. He had lived in Tennessee since 1973. Jim was co-owner of Ceramics Dental Lab, Gray. He attended the Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, Knoxville. Survivors include his wife: Patricia Stout. A daughter: Kyra Fetters Click, Two Brothers: Michael (Beth) Fetters, Gray and Stephen D. (Nancy) Fetters, New River, Arizona. Several Nieces & Nephews and Great Nieces & Nephews.
The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Four Oaks Nursing Home and his family and special friends.
It was his wish to be cremated and no services are planned.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Fetters family.