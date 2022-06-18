JOHNSON CITY - James Franklin Murray, 77, Johnson City passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his residence. He was a native of Carter County and was a son of the late William “Bill” Murray and Goldie Proffitt Murray. James retired from the City of Johnson City. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Paul and Fred Murray; a sister, Helen Murray.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Sheets Murray; a son, James Robert Murray of Johnson City; his step-children, Brian, Teresa, Jerry and James; grandchildren, Dustin, Christopher, Crystal, Wendy, Chasity, Jasmine and Dylan; a sister, Janice Lyons of Johnson City; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for James will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, June 20, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Glenn Sheets officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in Lyons Cemetery of Elizabethton. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.