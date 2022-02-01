JOHNSON CITY - James Eugene Klug, 58, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2022, at his residence following a battle with ALS.
James was born in Wisconsin to Eugene Klug and the late Margaret Ann.
James was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was a passionate advocate for the unborn.
James graduated from Christian Brothers University and worked for AO Smith as a manufacturing engineer on capital projects.
In addition to his father, Eugene Klug, James is survived by: his wife of 30 years, Patricia Marie Klug; seven children, Thomas Klug and his wife Haley, Anna Klug, Mary Klug, David Klug, Daniel Klug and his wife Jessica, Leo Klug and Joseph Klug; one grandson, Jaxon Klug; one brother, Dean Klug and his wife Glennie; one sister, Kathryn Klug; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of James Klug will receive friends from 9:30 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 11:00 am with Father Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Vincent DePaul, St. Mary’s Church, at stmarysjc.weshareonline.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Klug family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Klug family. (423) 282-1521