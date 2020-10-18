James Ervin Brant, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of October 17th while holding the hand of his wife, Ruth, of almost 61 years. He was surrounded by his loving family and was reunited at Heaven’s Gates with his son, Matt, whom he had missed dearly for over 24 years.
Jim was born to Ruth Crumley Brant on January 24, 1933 in Johnson City, TN. Due to his mother’s early death, he and his sister, Evelyn Brant Ballew, were raised by their loving and devoted aunt and uncle, Rhea and Ralph Shipley. Jim was a lifelong member of Harrison Christian Church.
Jim graduated from Boones Creek High School in 1951 where he loved playing on the football team. After graduating high school, he began an apprenticeship at Eastman Kodak until he was called to serve his country as a Navy Seabee on the island of Chichi-jima from 1955-1957. Whenever he returned from service, he continued working at Eastman Kodak for a total of 36 years. Jim loved to work and always gave his all in whatever he did.
Farming and working with his hands was Jim’s true passion. He had a love for the land and shared this passion with his sons and grandsons who will work to continue his legacy in the years to come.
Jim had a servant’s heart, always willing to help others. He was the ‘go-to guy’ for many- both family and friends. He was full of wisdom and common sense. Jim was always there for advice and guidance when asked. He loved to hear his family’s plans and dreams for their future and would do anything he could to make them happen. There was never a time that his family doubted his love for them. Jim was good at showing others he cared by just being there- whether in joy or in sadness. Because of who he was, our loss is big and our hearts are broken, but we rejoice knowing he is at peace.
He inspired many in his 87 years of life, and we ask that you honor his legacy by inspiring others and always be willing to lend a helping hand.
Those left to carry his legacy include his son, Dan Brant, daughter Tonita O’Dell (Ken), and Shannon Adams (the spouse of late Matt Brant). He had 5 grandchildren- Brittney Pearson (Bryan), Daniel Brant (Erin), Will Brant (Alisha), Ethan Brant (Leah), and Preston O’Dell (Savannah Broyles). He had four great-grandchildren: Kelsey and Jack Pearson, Carter Rose Brant, and Evelyn Rhea Brant who loved their great-papaw so much and knew how to make him smile even in his last moments.
