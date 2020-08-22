JONESBOROUGH - James Ellis Williams, age 83 of Jonesborough, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Four Oaks Healthcare Center. He was a son of the late Humbert Ellis and Lucille Alma Rhodes Williams, born to them on September 15, 1936 in Blount County, Tennessee. James united in marriage to Evelyn M. Barnett Williams, who preceded him in death. HE greatly enjoyed fishing, mowing his lawn, working on cars and watching the races.
James is survived by his brother: Dallas E. Williams (Shirley); one sister, Shelby Jean Barnett; 5 brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
A graveside service for James will be conducted on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 2:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Williams Family.