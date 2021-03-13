“Big Jim” James Eitel has checked out as of March 11, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer. After a life full of stories, renovations and family, his life is now one of myth and legend. Jim was born on September 15, 1950 to Hilbert and Helen Eitel of Chaska, Minnesota. He was the second of four children with Gary being the oldest and two younger sisters, Sandy and Cindy. In his youth, Jim challenged his parents with hijinks and shenanigans which led to the foundation of stories for years to come. He enjoyed his time with his extended family, especially his Uncle Marvin Greenwald. After high school, Jim wanted to travel the world but not see the world. So, he enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Lewis and Clark, a submarine. He served for four years as a Naval Submariner. Although he spent most of the time underwater, he did enjoy the ports around the Mediterranean.
Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he returned to Minnesota which led him to meet his wife of 40 years, Claudia Murphy. She provided a compass and map for Jim to navigate most of his adult life. They settled in Chaska and started a family, producing their two children, Matthew and Roslyn. In the mid-1980s, Jim, with the help of family, built a homestead in Carver, MN. His hands were raw and shirts were soaked through with sweat as the house rose from the adjoining farmland. During this time, Jim also thrived in the adult men’s softball league in the Twin Cities suburbs. Legend has it that he would routinely power the balls out of the field of play while blind-folded with a jovial laugh. Jim was also an accomplished pool player including receiving accolades in the southwest metro area.
In the early 1990s, the Tennessee mountains were calling his wife, and Jim was forced to answer the call. A call he later admitted he was glad to answer. They first renovated a house and land up Stoney Creek and later did the same in Telford. Jim was also dedicated to his children and renovated a house on the Tree Streets of Johnson City to provide boarding for his children while they attended college (his children were very grateful for this and even stayed for a while after college). Soon after the move he started his 20-year career in food services at the Specialty Hospital in Johnson City. He enjoyed making mini fruit carvings for new mothers, giving culinary art demonstrations for local students, and volunteering to counsel recent laryngectomy patients after his own surgery. He was well known and loved by many, and he was honored with the Servant's Heart Award in 2007. When the hospital moved and the food services were contracted out, he decided it was time to retire.
Retirement allowed Jim more time to focus on his wife’s hobbies that were not really his hobbies. One of these hobbies was raising Tennessee Fainting Goats. He dedicated himself to tasks such as mending fences, sourcing hay, and castrating the boy goats. He enjoyed providing his handyman background to assist his kids with renovating their houses. Jim also found joy in attending auctions and showing off his treasures that were won at low cost but were not really needed. Even prior to retirement, Jim was upcycling before upcycling was a thing. He rarely would throw items away, he would just repurpose items. The bathtub horse water trough and the toilet for a planter were family favorites.
In 2016, Jim experienced great loss, losing his wife of 40 years in July and his beloved dog in the fall. This double loss provided time for reflection. He found renewed purpose by taking on an even more active role of Grandpa to his grandkids Mallory, Benjamin, and Jude. He made many trips to take in Mallory’s softball games in Charlotte and never missed a family gathering. He was always willing to drive the three hours to spend time with the grandkids and teach them the card games that he had enjoyed in his youth. As his daughter-in-law Tessa Dyer and son-in-law Chris Martland can attest, Jim was an excellent father-in-law and would share his stories and legend with them with great animation and passion. You knew you were in for a good story when he leaned towards you with a grin on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. Jim was truly an outstanding father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend.
2020 was a pretty rough year for everyone around the world, it seems. The family would like to thank MEtv for providing the programming that provided much enjoyment to Jim during all the quarantining at home. MEtv’s programming brought Jim back to the shows of his youth with The Rifleman leading the pack. Except for the 11-12 channel change for The Price is Right, MEtv was a mainstay. Granted, once his illness set in the tone of the advertisements hit a little too close to home. Feedback to MEtv: maybe fewer advertisements regarding death and fear and more just selling food and household items.
Over the years, Jim had provided many ideas for his wishes for his cremated ashes. His children must now decide which idea is the most feasible, safe and legal to actually honor.
As there will be no ceremony or service, please spend time with your own family and establish stories that will become the myth and legends for your loved ones. Jim truly loved to talk and share his stories with any audience. When throat cancer took his ability to speak 20 years ago, he took pride in learning to speak again without the aid of technology. His passion for communication is one of his gifts that will truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers, well-wishers may consider making a donation to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, one of Jim’s favorites, at PO Box 393 Hohenwald, TN 38462 or at https://www.elephants.com/
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Eitel Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.