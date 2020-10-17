JOHNSON CITY - James Edwin Stouffer, 82, of Johnson City, TN went to his home with Jesus on October 15, 2020.
Jim was born March 4, 1938 in Huntington, WVA and moved to Bristol, TN in 1941 when his father took over Southern Maid Dairy. Jim attended Haynesfield Elementary School and Tennessee Junior High School in Bristol, TN through his sophomore year. He then transferred to McCallie Preparatory School in Chattanooga, TN. Jim attended Vanderbilt University for his freshman year then transferred to University of TN where he graduated in 1960.
Jim pursued a career at Peerless Industries in Roswell, GA and later a career in the building industry going on to form Stouffer Custom Homes in Orange Park, FL. In 1990 he came back to Tennessee and worked with his lifelong friend Phil Bachman in the Tri-Cities until his retirement in 2013.
Jim’s retirement brought joy to many through his servant’s heart. He made wooden toys, knitted scarves, and made baby hats for The Santa Train, volunteer for Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House and Habitat for Humanity builds. As a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church he served as chair of trustees, president of UMM of Wesley, and ran the kitchen crew for several years providing meals to the congregation and many organizations in the area.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Franklin and Evelyn Stouffer and his brother Richard Stouffer.
He will be truly missed by his children who so dearly loved him for his kind caring way, his laughter, his cherished handmade gifts, his advice, and most of all his love for each of them.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Suzanne Cardwell Stouffer, and first wife, Patricia and their 3 children, Angela Stouffer, Teresa Barnes (Art), James E. Stouffer Jr. and 4 grandchildren, Jackalyn Barnes, Arthur James Barnes, Leonard Stouffer, and Julian Stouffer.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Rachel Monderer and her staff for the kind and professional care they provided to Jim throughout the years.
A funeral service to honor the life of James E. Stouffer will be conducted at 2pm at
Wesley Memorial UMC with Pastor Gerald Casson and Pastor Ken Lytton officiating.
Please visit https://m.facebook.com/wesleyjctn/ to view the service via live stream. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House or Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Johnson City, TN
Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Lowe, Rex McCarty, Don Royston, Bob McFadden, Ross Rowland, Ron Malone, Jim McCoy, and Greg Schuette
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Stouffer Family.