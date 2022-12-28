LIMESTONE - James Edward Nichols, age 3, Limestone went home to be with Jesus Monday, December 26, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born September 6, 2019, in Greeneville, Tennessee to Johnathan & Michelle Wilson Nichols. He was preceded in death by his Great-Grandparents: James and Ruby Wilson, Roy Edward Hartley, Nancy Gray, Charles & Dorothy Nichols and Shirley Hardin.

Other survivors include a brother: Sage Alexander Nichols. His Maternal Grandparents: Michael & Nancy Wilson, The Paternal Grandparents: Arthur & Deanna Nichols. Paternal Great-Grandfather: Ira Dean Hardin, Sr. One Uncle: Noah Nichols, His Godmother: Danielle Fagans and her daughter: Kylie Fagans Several great-aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him very dearly.