LIMESTONE - James Edward Nichols, age 3, Limestone went home to be with Jesus Monday, December 26, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born September 6, 2019, in Greeneville, Tennessee to Johnathan & Michelle Wilson Nichols. He was preceded in death by his Great-Grandparents: James and Ruby Wilson, Roy Edward Hartley, Nancy Gray, Charles & Dorothy Nichols and Shirley Hardin.
Other survivors include a brother: Sage Alexander Nichols. His Maternal Grandparents: Michael & Nancy Wilson, The Paternal Grandparents: Arthur & Deanna Nichols. Paternal Great-Grandfather: Ira Dean Hardin, Sr. One Uncle: Noah Nichols, His Godmother: Danielle Fagans and her daughter: Kylie Fagans Several great-aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him very dearly.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Trevor Waycaster officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Lyons Cemetery, Elizabethton. Active Pallbearers will be Johnathan Nichols, Arthur Nichols, Noah Nichols and Roy Hartley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sage Nichols, Michael Wilson, Ray Fagan and Aiden Fagans. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11:50 a.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurse Staff including and Chaplain Cara of the PICU. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.