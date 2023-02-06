ELIZABETHTON - James Edward “Jimmy” Peters, 79, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, February 4, 2023. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Paul P. & Mary Elizabeth Bibbs Peters. He was a graduate of Unaka High School. James served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a concrete finisher. He loved hunting, woodworking and working in his yard. James was a member of Grace Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: James Edward Peters II and two brothers: Paul Peters, Jr. and Jack Peters.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Barbara Rhea Peters. One Daughter: Shonna Lea (Trevor) Harvey. Four Grandchildren: Meghan (Josh) Potter, Morgan Boling, Lola Peters and Paisley Harvey. One Brother: Larry (Brenda) Peters. Several Nieces and Nephews.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Jimmy Peters will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Travis Tyler and Pastor Tommy Maines officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilson Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Shannon Peters, Aaron Peters, Nathaniel Peters, Mike Williams, Alvin Rhea and Kenny Rhea. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39, Bluff City. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Peters family.