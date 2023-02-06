ELIZABETHTON - James Edward “Jimmy” Peters, 79, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, February 4, 2023. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Paul P. & Mary Elizabeth Bibbs Peters. He was a graduate of Unaka High School. James served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a concrete finisher. He loved hunting, woodworking and working in his yard. James was a member of Grace Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: James Edward Peters II and two brothers: Paul Peters, Jr. and Jack Peters.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Barbara Rhea Peters. One Daughter: Shonna Lea (Trevor) Harvey. Four Grandchildren: Meghan (Josh) Potter, Morgan Boling, Lola Peters and Paisley Harvey. One Brother: Larry (Brenda) Peters. Several Nieces and Nephews.

