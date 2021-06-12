JOHNSON CITY - James Edward “Jim” Hileman, 69 of Johnson City died Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Haverhill, MA, son of the late Jesse Calvin Hileman, Jr and Marjorie Bertha Dwyer Hileman.
James was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps and recipient of many medals including the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with device.
He worked on the grounds crew at the James H. Quillen VAMC and loved the crew he worked with then switched to the kitchen crew. He enjoyed the staff and personnel he worked with there as well.
Those left to cherish his memory, his wife, Angela Baskett Hileman; daughter, Christina Hileman; sons, Justin Hileman and Joshua Hileman.
Jim is to be cremated and there are no public services scheduled at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hileman family. (423) 282-1521