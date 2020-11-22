GRAY - James Edward “Jim” Duncan, 78, of the Gray community, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on the morning of Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born to the late Mosco and Madge (Bruce) Duncan in Tacoma, Virginia. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was of the Christian faith. Jim was the former owner of Gray Barber Shop. He was an avid sports fan and loved Georgia Bulldog Football.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Lee Duncan; his sisters, Deb Duckett, Donna Kay and her husband Mack Cheek; his uncle, Don Riner; his son-in-law, Allen Miller; and his special pets, Molly, Lucky, and Patty Cake.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Duncan; his daughters, Dina Duncan Miller (Greg), Kimmy Duncan Sanders (Jim), Kristi Duncan Brewer (former son-in-law Charles Brewer), Jamie Duncan (Albert Sams); his grandchildren, Allie Miller (Paul), Kyle Miller, Hailey Peebles (Josh), Anna, Bailey, Adam, and Blake Sanders, Ashton Brewer, Tre Duncan, Cierra Williams, and Candace Roberts; his great-grandchildren, Bentley, Easton, and Presley Peebles, Addalyn and Layton Terwilliger, Evan Miller, Jaxson and Caylin Braswell, and Chesnie Roberts; his sister, Kathy Sexton (Joe); his aunt, Margaret Riner; his cousin, Duke Riner; his brother-in-law Chas Rogers (Cindy); several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Kathy Johnson.
The Duncan family will honor Jim’s life with a Memorial Service in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home on Wednesday November 25, 2020 beginning at 1:30pm with Pastor Jason Myers officiating. Committal Service and Inurement will follow the Memorial Service at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Everyone who wishes to attend please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The Duncan family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Avalon Hospice, Kindred Home Health, Addus Home Care, and the Doctors and Staff of Mountain Home VA.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Duncan family by visiting www.appfh.net.