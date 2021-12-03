ELIZABETHTON - James Edward “Ed” Crum, 79, Elizabethton, passed peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He was born May 26, 1942 to the late Clifton and Thelma Godsey Crum. He was a retired employee of North American Rayon Corporation. After retirement he enjoyed gardening and fishing. His Hobbies: he loved to work on Electronics and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed going to the Flea Market on Saturdays then out to eat. He never met a stranger, loved reading his Bible daily. All who knew him loved him, he had one special pet “Blue Boy”. James was a member of Moores Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: Edward Lynn Crum, brothers: Bill Crum, Alfred Crum, George Crum, Frank Crum and Wade Crum. One special cousin: Bob Crum, a special aunt: Evelyn Godsey and two sisters-in-law: Ruby Redd and Sylvia Williams.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years: Betty Lipps Crum, a daughter: Linda (Chris) Bishop, a grandson: Chris (Brandi) Cates and Great granddaughter: Martha Nell Cates. His Step-Grandchildren: Bethany Premo, Melanie McMurray, Christopher Bishop and their spouses. One Brother: Fred Crum, One Sister: Nancy Davis. Several special friends, nieces and nephews and extended family.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p-.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 in the Ensor Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Blevins officiating. Music will be provided by Daniel McMurray. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 2:15 p.m. Sunday will be: Chris Bishop, Charles Redd, Chris Cates, Christopher Bishop and Daniel McMurray. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Moores Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 101 Jim Deal Road, Elizabethton, Tenn,. 37643. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 2:15 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Crum family.