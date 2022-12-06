JOHNSON CITY - James Edward “Ed” Carey, age 81, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Hawkins County, Tennessee, a son of the late James Alexander Carey and Nancy Smith Carey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Hershel, Mary, Pearl, Margie, Arliss, Marie, and Delphia.
Ed was of the Baptist faith and had worked for Atmos Energy for 30 years as a Welder and Crew Leader. He loved to fish, hunt, boating, camping and was an avid outdoorsman. He also loved antiquing, drawing, and keeping his mind sharp daily through reading and working puzzles. Ed also loved his daily adventures of sightseeing, trying new restaurants, and going on walks with his wife Patsy of 51 years.
Ed is survived by his wife, Patsy Carey; one daughter, Rosealee Carey Sommers; one son, Ryan Carey; three grandchildren, Carey Sommers, Caley Rose Sommers, and Finn Carey; one sister, Lee Dykes; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Chad Hooks officiating and a eulogy by family friend, Richard McIntosh. Committal Service and Interment will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM in the Garden of the Gospels at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the 2nd Floor staff at the Johnson City Medical Center, nurse Joe Sommers, Allison from respiratory, nurse Lauren from ICU, and his sister-in-law, Mary, for all the love and care that was shown.