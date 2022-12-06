JOHNSON CITY - James Edward “Ed” Carey, age 81, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Hawkins County, Tennessee, a son of the late James Alexander Carey and Nancy Smith Carey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Hershel, Mary, Pearl, Margie, Arliss, Marie, and Delphia.

Ed was of the Baptist faith and had worked for Atmos Energy for 30 years as a Welder and Crew Leader. He loved to fish, hunt, boating, camping and was an avid outdoorsman. He also loved antiquing, drawing, and keeping his mind sharp daily through reading and working puzzles. Ed also loved his daily adventures of sightseeing, trying new restaurants, and going on walks with his wife Patsy of 51 years.

