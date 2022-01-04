GRAY - James Edward Davis, 61, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Friday, December 31, 2021. James was born on August 22, 1960, in Morganfield, KY to Marylyn Weeks Davis and the late Marvin Davis, Sr.
Mr. Davis was an Air Force Veteran. He later earned an Associates Degree of Computer Science from Northeast State. He was an avid fisherman, reader, and an eclectic lover of music.
In addition to his mother, Marylyn Davis; those left to cherish his memory include: his sister Patty Gilley & husband Scott, his brothers Rob Davis & wife Shelley, and Doug Davis & wife LuAnn. James will also be loved and missed by the many nieces and nephews that he has helped raise and cared for in his life.
The family will receive friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, located in Gray, Tennessee, on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 AM. A funeral service will follow beginning at 11:00 AM. Pastor Jon Rogers will be officiating the services.
There will also be a committal service held at Mountain Home National Cemetery, located in Mountain Home, Tennessee, on Thursday, January 6, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM.
Condolences can be sent to James’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com