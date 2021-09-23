JOHNSON CITY - James “Eddie” Brumitt, age 66, of Johnson City, TN passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late William “Bill” Brumitt and Martha Sue Brumitt. Eddie worked for Decanter Machine Incorporation as a sales manager where he later retired. He was an Elementary Basketball, T-Ball and Little League Coach. Eddie was the President of the Carter County Car Club and was involved in multiple children’s charities. He was a very dedicated husband and father who loved his family and friends more than anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Bessie Loveless and uncle, Bill Cornett. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Trudy Kay Brumitt, of the home; daughter, Ashley Brumitt, of Kingsport; son, Britton Brumitt and wife Jennifer, of Unicoi; sister, Cheryl Wetzel and husband Andy, of Johnson City; niece, Anna Wetzel, of Johnson City and several other family members and loved ones also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of James “ Eddie” Brumitt will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Reverend Nathan Jennings officiating. Music will be under the direction of Reverend Nathan Jennings, Kristine Jackson and Matt Furches. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12:00 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. prior to the service on Sunday.
The graveside service and committal will follow the service at Happy Valley Memorial Park in the Mausoleum of Faith. Pallbearers will be selected by family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are Britton Brumitt, Jon Szczepanski, Bill Norris, Alan Varisco, Tony Shamblin and Gary Wade. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home after the funeral service to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Carter County Car Club, 390 Rockhouse Road, Johnson City, TN 37601 and to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online Condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway