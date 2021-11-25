JOHNSON CITY - James E. Wise, Sr., 91, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital due to congestive heart failure.
James was born in Johnson City to the late John Bascom and Ruby Lamons Wise.
James was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from the VA after 20 years as a pipefitter. He was an avid Indian, Kawasaki and Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider and rode up until last year. He enjoyed wood working and often stayed busy building in his shop. James also loved playing pool and ping pong with his friends at the Senior Center and watching UT football games.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by: his wife in 2004, Wanda Wise; one son in 2006, Sonny Wise; and four siblings, Bob, Johnny, Helen and Dorothy.
Survivors include: his son, Jay Wise and his wife Libby; one niece, Amy King and her husband Gary; and special friends, Les Tucker and Danny Tanner.
Special thank you to the staff at Franklin Woods and Princeton Transitional Care for the care they provided to James.
The family of James Wise will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 12:00 pm with Dr. Victor Young officiating. The committal service will immediately follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park where military honors will be provided. Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 and their motorcycle riders will assist with services. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.
To share memories and condolences and to view the tribute video, visit www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Wise family. (423) 282-1521.