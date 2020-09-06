JONESBOROUGH - James Doyle Hoilman, Sr, 61, of Jonesborough, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Goldsboro, NC and was the son of Mary Sanders Hoilman and the late Billy Hoilman.
James was a welder in the railroad industry. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and was very proud of his Cherokee Indian heritage.
Those left to cherish James’ memory include his children: Jami Hoilman Stanley (Doug), James Doyle Hoilman, Jr. (Julia), Tanya Marie Schilling, Kristen Nicole Hoilman; 8 grandchildren, sister, Patricia Ann Potter (Tim), brothers: Michael Lynn Hoilman, and Billy Wayne Hoilman.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Avalon Hospice, especially James’ nurse Lora Smith for the loving care provided to him and the family.
The family will honor James’ life during a private Committal service in Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Kenny Whaley officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hoilman family during this difficult time.