JOHNSON CITY - James Donald “Don” Conner, Jr., age 75, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Duncan, OK, a son of James Donald “J.D.” Conner and Lois Lyon Conner. He was preceded in death by his father; and his first wife, Ann Smith Conner.

Don was a Veteran of the United States Air Force having served from September 28, 1966 until September 27, 1972. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal which read, “Sergeant James D. Conner, Jr. distinguished himself by meritorious service as a Munitions Specialist, Munitions Control Sections, 412th Munitions Maintenance Squadron, from October 24, 1967 until October 1, 1968. During this period, Sergeant Conner’s outstanding professional skill and initiative aided immeasurable in identifying and solving numerous problems encountered in the accomplishment of his duties. The energetic application of his knowledge has played a significant role in contributing to the success of the United States Air Force mission in Southeast Asia. The distinctive accomplishment of Sergeant Conner reflected credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.” During his time of service, he received the following decorations and citations; NDSM AFM 900-3; SAEMR SOG-464, 7Nov66; HQ LMTS; VSM with 1 BSS AFM 900-3; RVCM AFM 900-3; AFCM SG-3230 Hq7thAF, 22Oct68.

Trending Recipe Video