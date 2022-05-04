JOHNSON CITY - James Denver “J.D.” Mitchell, 80, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, following heart related health issues.
J.D. was born in Greene County to the late Hayes and Viola Mitchell.
J.D. was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church and also attended Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church.
He retired from Siemens after working in shipping and receiving for many years.
In addition to his parents, J.D. was preceded in death by: his wife, Janice Mitchell; his daughter, Tammy Mitchell; five brothers, Billy, Gene, Troy, Walter and Frank Mitchell; and five sisters, Geraldine Jones, Mona Hensley, Pearl Click, Cora Miller and Maryetta Bowman.
Survivors include: two brothers, Henry and Fay Mitchell; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Mike Hickman and J.M. Whitson.
The family of J.D. Mitchell will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Tim Roach and Pastor Tim Broyles officiating. The committal service will be held at 11:00 on Friday at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org/donate or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Mitchell family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Mitchell family. (423) 282-1521