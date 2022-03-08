JONESBOROUGH - James Dean Nave, 79, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Jim was born in Johnson City to the late Carl and Margaret Bishop Nave.
Jim worked at Biff Burger until it closed and then managed the Orange Bowl close to 20 years. He later went on to work for Morris-Baker Funeral Home as a funeral assistant for over 30 years and loved his job of helping people. He was a member and Deacon of Skyline Heights Baptist Church. Jim enjoyed golfing, cooking, mowing the yard and fishing. He was such a kind man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by: one brother, Theodore Nave (Barbara); one niece, Debbie Phillips; brother-in-law, Daniel Vineis; and father and mother-in-law, Harry and Billie David.
Survivors include: his wife of 58 years, Linda Nave, of Jonesborough; two children, Natalie Watson (James), of Jonesborough, and Mark Nave (Marco Gutierrez), of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren, Darrin Lindner (Tara), of Unicoi, and Daniel Lindner (Alyssa), of Limestone; five great grandchildren; one brother, Walter Nave (Mary), of Johnson City; niece, Angela (Donald) Payne, of Gray; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Eddie) Lawrence and Cheryl Vineis; special granddaughter, Ann Barnett; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank the staff with Amedisys Hospice, the nurses at JCMC and Dr. Robins for their care and compassion.
The family of Jim Nave will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Randy Robbins officiating. Pallbearers will include: Mark Nave, Darrin Lindner, Daniel Lindner, Marco Gutierrez, Jimmy Watson, Richie Nave and Donald Payne. The committal service will be held at 2 PM on Friday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will go in procession at 1:45 PM from Morris-Baker to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jonesborough Baptist Church, parking lot fund, 1030 Old Boones Creek Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Nave family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Nave family. (423) 282-1521