ELIZABETHTON - James David Wiley of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hermitage Health Center. James was born in Highland Park, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father: John Wiley, a brother: Robert Wiley and a sister: Kathy Douglas.
James was of the Free Will Baptist Faith. He was a truck driver and an avid collector of NASCAR’S sports.
Those left to cherish his memory is his mother: Virginia Taylor of Elizabethton, a brother and sister-in-law: Norman & Cheryl Wiley of Oldsmar, Florida. Several nephews & nieces also survive. A very special friend Charlie and wife Debbie Campbell of Mississippi. Several aunts and uncles also survive.
An Entombment Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the Mausoleum of Faith, Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of Hermitage Health Center for the excellent care they gave home. Also, all the ladies in housekeeping that he loved to talk to. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Wiley family.