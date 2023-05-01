ELIZABETHTON - James David Wiley of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hermitage Health Center. James was born in Highland Park, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father: John Wiley, a brother: Robert Wiley and a sister: Kathy Douglas.

James was of the Free Will Baptist Faith. He was a truck driver and an avid collector of NASCAR’S sports.

