JOHNSON CITY - James David Osborne, 65, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2022. David was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Paul Osborne and Mary Collins Osborne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Wayne Osborne.
David had lived his whole life in Johnson City and attended Science Hill High School and graduated from Happy Valley High School. He worked as a stagehand for local venues in Tennessee and North Carolina before his retirement. He enjoyed watching the Vols, Titans, and Minnesota Vikings football. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and being outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith and was one who really loved Christmas time. He was a kind and sweet man and friend to all.
His is survived by his wife of 19 years, Tonette Poarch Osborne; one sister, Brenda Stout; one brother, Bill Osborne; one aunt, Polly Collins; his mother-in-law, Maxine Poarch; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck Poarch and wife Lisa; two nieces; one nephew; and several great nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. He is also survived by his fur babies Prissy his baby Chichewa, three cats Boo, Baby and Lil Bit.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. A committal service and interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Onks Cemetery, 4167 Old Jonesboro Road, Jonesborough, TN with Chaplain Ron Land officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:55 PM.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his “friend” Debbie Uncapher N.P. for all the love and care that was shown.