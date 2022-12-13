JOHNSON CITY - James David Osborne, 65, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2022. David was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Paul Osborne and Mary Collins Osborne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Wayne Osborne.

David had lived his whole life in Johnson City and attended Science Hill High School and graduated from Happy Valley High School. He worked as a stagehand for local venues in Tennessee and North Carolina before his retirement. He enjoyed watching the Vols, Titans, and Minnesota Vikings football. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and being outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith and was one who really loved Christmas time. He was a kind and sweet man and friend to all.

