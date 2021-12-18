JOHNSON CITY - James David Harris, age 64, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.
James was born September 13, 1957 in Johnson City, TN. He was the son of late Berlin Harris, grandson to late Beatrice Gray whom he loved dearly, and brother to late Paul Harris.
Survivors include his children Allen, Brandy and husband Mike, Heath and wife Jessica, and Nick. 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, mother Dot, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and several nieces & nephews.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered. “Come to Me” with tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date to honor his memory.