March 27, 1970-October 20, 2021
James David Crowder passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2021. David was the son of Ron and Lora Crowder, of Jonesborough. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Dorothy Crowder, Aster Miller, and Evelyn and Norvan Day, infant brother Nathan, and brother-in-law Dale Haines.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are his sisters, Kim Haines, Katie (Dan) Ryan and Kristen (Kyle) Evans.
Nieces and nephews include Rachael (Wes) Bennett, Sarah (Joe) Guzman, Beth (Cody) Link, Adam and Abbie Ryan, Sophie, Sydney and Stella Evans, great-nephews, Jude and Parker Link, uncles, Dan (Joyce) Miller and Kenny (Patti) Crowder, and several beloved cousins and a host of friends, including a very special friend, Tamara Serapio.
David was an amazing artist whose work is in many homes, businesses, and restaurants in this area. He was a devoted friend and honest to a fault, never leaving any doubt of where you stood with him. He lived and loved completely. He was quick-witted and charming and reveled in making his sisters laugh. He is greatly missed and will never be forgotten by those who loved him.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Faith Fellowship Church, 810 Guaranda Drive, Johnson City, TN from 6-8pm. Please follow CDC masking guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory can be made to Isaiah 117 House, P.O. Box 842, Elizabethton, TN 37644 or via their website: https://isaiah117house.com