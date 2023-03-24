James “David” Clark Mar 24, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - James S. “David” Clark, 73, of Johnson City, went to be with his Heavenly Father Monday evening, March 20, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center.Mr. Clark was born July 12, 1949 in Jonesborough, TN to the late Paul & Betty Keys Clark. He lived in the Jonesborough area all of his life.James was a former owner of Hamilton Meats and a member of Open Door Baptist. He enjoyed farming, goats, motorcycles & cars.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Patsy and Brenda, 2 brothers, Ronnie and Junior; and a brother-in-law, Danny.Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kimberly; 3 sisters, Lois, Janice, & Lisa; 2 brothers, Larry & Gary; 1 granddaughter, Andi Beth; and a very special friend, Marie Kent.“Goodbye to all my good friends”Condolences can be sent to James’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.comSnyder’s Memorial is honored to serve the family of James S. “David” Clark. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 204 West Main Street Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.