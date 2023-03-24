JOHNSON CITY - James S. “David” Clark, 73, of Johnson City, went to be with his Heavenly Father Monday evening, March 20, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Clark was born July 12, 1949 in Jonesborough, TN to the late Paul & Betty Keys Clark. He lived in the Jonesborough area all of his life.

