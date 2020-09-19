JOHNSON CITY - James Daryl Booth, Sr, 73, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
The family will receive friends in a combined visitation for both James and his son, due to the close timing of their passing, from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A combined graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Mike Richards officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
