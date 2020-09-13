JOHNSON CITY - James Daryl Booth, Sr, 73, of Johnson City died September 10, 2020 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late Ralph “Red” Woodward and Goldie Triplett Booth.
James served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Then he went on to serve in another capacity as a groundskeeper at Mt. Home National Cemetery for over thirty years.
He was a volunteer fireman for the Central Community Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
James loved working at VA, he was also very creative in tinkering and creating things from other things to make an interesting item. Such as taking an old lawn mower and turning into a truck, for fun.
In addition to his parents, his wife Garnetta McKinney Booth (2013) preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory, James Booth, Jr. and his wife Crystal Booth; a sister, Mary Jones and her husband Dean; sisters-in-law, Bernadine and husband Lawrence Bowman and Margaret McKinney.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Maple Room from 11:30 to 1:00 pm.
A graveside service is to be conducted at the Washington County Memory Gardens at 2:00 pm under the direction of Rev. Mike Richards. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
