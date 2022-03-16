JONESBOROUGH - James “Danny” Davis, 65 of Jonesborough, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home.
Danny was a native of Buladen, North Carolina. He was the son of the late J.D. and Viola Butler Davis.
Danny worked for Garland Lumber until his retirement. Danny enjoyed wood working, hunting and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Davis; one sister, Kathy Davis; one grandson, Aaron Davis Hensley.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-five years, Shirley Staten Davis; three daughters, Diana Hefflin and her husband David, Misty Crosswhite and her husband Chris and Heather Speed and her husband Jim; two brothers, Steve Davis and David Davis; three sisters, Juanita Vance and her husband Herman, Diane Miller and her husband June Bug and Barbara Massengill and her husband Jay; seven grandchildren, Issacc, Morgan, Madison, Justin, Jacob, Kara and Caroline; six great-grandchildren, Michael, Lily, Paisleigh, David, Parker and Arlo.
Friends may visit at the residence.
An inurnment service for James “Danny” Davis will be at a later date.
An inurnment service for James "Danny" Davis will be at a later date.