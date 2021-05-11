James Daniel “Danny” Hendrix, also known by his friends as “Smiley”, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his mother’s home, surrounded by his family, following a short illness. Born in August 1961, Danny was a native of Unicoi County and resided in Erwin throughout his life. He was the son of James “Jim” and Ima Jean (Ramsey) Hendrix. Danny was preceded in death by his father, in 2010.
In addition to his mother, Danny leaves behind to cherish his memory: Brother: Steve Hendrix and wife, Terri, of Erwin; Sisters: Darlene Sheehan and husband, Dennis Shelton, of Elizabethton, Debee Greene and husband, Tommy, of Erwin; 4 nephews; 1 niece; Several great nieces and nephews.
Danny enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved being in the mountains. He was a skilled tradesman and worked as an iron worker the majority of his career. He attended Southside Free Will Baptist Church.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Danny in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Pastor Kevin Laws will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Kevin Laws and Southside Free Will Baptist Church. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 14, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am on Friday, to go in procession to the cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.