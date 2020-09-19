JOHNSON CITY - James D. Booth, Jr., 37, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
He was born in Johnson City to the late James D. Booth, Sr. and Garnetta McKinney Booth.
He was a volunteer fire fighter for the Central Community. He enjoyed fixing cars, carpentry and was an avid gun enthusiast. His favorite way to spend his time was learning from and working with his best friend, his beloved father. They created many wonderful things while tinkering together. They both will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by: two aunts, Deloris Crowe and Jean McKinney; and one uncle, Dana Alton McKinney.
Survivors include: his wife, Crystal Townsend Booth; mother-in-law, Doris Townsend; aunts and uncles, Bernadine and Lawrence Bowman, Ramona Crowe, Margret McKinney, and Mary and Dean Jones.
The family will receive friends in a combined visitation for both James and his father, due to the close timing of their passing, from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A combined graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Mike Richards officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm. Pallbearers include: James Barter, Donny Turbyfill, Tim Peterson, Johnny Ledford, Jack Hale and Reggie Garner.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Booth family via www.morrisbaker.com.
