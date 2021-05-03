JONESBOROUGH - James Clingman Lewis, age 89, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 in the Franklin Woods Hospital. He is a son of the late William Mose “Jape” Lewis and Cora Webb Lewis. He was born and raised in Poplar, NC and moved to Jonesborough in 1962.
James retired from Tom’s Peanut Company in 1975 as a sales representative. He attended Mt. O’Dell Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Howard, Conway, Claude, Hoy, Boyd Lewis; four sisters: Bertha Tilley, Pansy Oakes, Geneva Honeycutt, Tessie Hopson.
James leaves behind to cherish his memory, two sons: Tim Lewis of Johnson City, Chris Lewis and wife, Michelle of Summerfield, NC; two sisters: Jo Ann Ledford of Jonesborough, Cassie Bacon and husband, Stanley of Clearwater, FL; four grandsons: Parker Lewis, Conner Lewis, Tyler Lewis, Christopher Lewis; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bernie Jones and Rev. Randy Hommel will officiate at the 2:00 PM funeral service. Music will be provided by Karl Gasser and Inez Chandler. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Committal will follow in the Cherry Grove Cemetery, Jonesborough.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Staff especially, Linda, Pam, Vera, and Karl.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Lewis family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Lewis family. (423) 743-1380.