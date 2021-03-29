JOHNSON CITY - James Centers, 63, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home.
He is the son of the late J.B. and Nadeen Centers
He is survived by his wife; Pamela Centers of the home; sons, James Centers Jr. of Bristol, Michael Busby of the home, and Gary Gillbert of Wartburg TN; daughters, Alison Centers of Bristol, Ellen McCree of Milton FL, and Karissa centers of the home; sisters, Sandy Miller of Johnson City, Pamela Grills of Kingsport, and Pauletta Smith of Detroit Michigan; several nieces and nephews, grand-children and great grand-children.
The family will receive visitors at the home.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Centers family.