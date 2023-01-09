JOHNSON CITY - James “Cecil” Green, 84, of Johnson City, died January 6, 2023 in the care of Amedisys Hospice Care at Lakebridge Healthcare, Johnson City.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and the son of the late James Eugene and Mary Alice Green.
Cecil was a graduate of Science Hill High School and Georgia Tech, where he received a degree in Civil Engineering with honors and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Corps of Engineers.
Cecil was the Chairman of the Board of J.E. Green Company and a past president of the Tennessee State Branch, Associated General Contractors of America, and the Associated General Contractors Tri-Cities Branch. He also served on the board of directors of Hamilton Bank, in the Construction Division of the United Way campaign, and as a trustee of Washington College Academy.
He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Johnson City.
Cecil was also a member of the Johnson City Rotary Club and the Hurstleigh Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ida Lois Green.
Survivors include: his wife, Sandra Graf Green; sons, James F. (Lisa) Green, Stephen Lawrence Green, and John David (Amy) Green; daughter, Mary Catharine (Greg) McMullen; sister, Katie (Ernest) Walker; and seven grandchildren, Taylor (Maggie) and Bailey (Niki) Green, Natalie (Daniel) Woodall, Oscar, Anna Catharine, and Aidan McMullen, and Peter Green; nephews Charles Wilson and Ernest E. Walker, and niece Leanne Walker Cox.
The family of James Cecil Green will gather to receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Morris-Baker Oak Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 1715, Johnson City, TN 37605.
