KINGSPORT - James Carroll Richardson, Sr. (“Carroll”), of Kingsport, TN, passed away on April 24, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. In his almost 88 years on earth, Carroll never met a stranger. He was an avid tennis player well into his later years. He loved being outside by his pool, his dogs and Carolina basketball. He devoted much of his life to Rotary International, serving as a District Governor. He also gave many years of service to Emory & Henry College, Small Miracles and First Broad Street United Methodist Church, where he was a devoted greeter.

Carroll is survived by Alice White, his wife of 37 years; one son, Jim Richardson of Johnson City and wife, Kim; a daughter, Deborah Richardson Noe (Paul) of Knoxville and 4 grandchildren: Lauren Richardson Elmo (Garrett), Jamie Richardson, Matthew and Sarah Noe; 2 stepsons, Hunter White and Alex White (Lori); one brother, Dr. Emmett V. Richardson, Jr. (Sylvia) and several nieces and nephews.

