It is with deep sorrow we mourn the sudden passing of James C. Walton III (Jay), 71, of Berlin, MD on Nov. 7, 2021. Jay was born Aug. 6, 1950 and was the son of Margaret Custer Walton and James Coady Walton, Jr. He was a wonderful, devoted husband to the love of his life, Pansy (Pat) Walton. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Mabel Whisenhunt Stepp of Hampton, TN and brother-in-law Coy Whisenhunt (Kelley) of Valley Forge, TN.
He graduated Fishburne Military School and lived on the Eastern Shore of Maryland his entire life. He was employed for over 20 years at Rommel's Ace Hardware in Ocean City. Prior to Ace Hardware, Jay worked as a manager at MAB Paints & Coatings in Fenwick Island, DE. Those who knew Jay well would agree that while he was a quiet pillar of strength, he had a strong and fierce passion for his family and was a giving soul. He was always available to lend an ear to those whom he cared about and had an infectious laugh.
Jay was immensely proud of his two sons, Brian (Liz) and Jason (Beth) Walton, of the wonderful men and fathers they became. He will be especially missed by his three grandchildren Kellen (11), Bella (11) and Carter Walton (7). Through his long marriage to Pat, he also became a stepfather to Candy Brantner, a loving grandfather to his two step-grandsons Jeremy and Chris Brantner and a great-grandfather to two beautiful girls, Memphis (7) and Rowen (6), who will miss him dearly.
His ultimate joy and greatest pride was taken in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved the simple aspects of life and could often be seen grilling dinner for the family, setting off fireworks with his sons, on the boardwalk with his grandkids, enjoying quiet dinners with his wife or simply watching his favorite TV shows like Jeopardy or The Big Bang Theory. Jay enjoyed fishing and the ocean and loved watching the storms roll in at the beach. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed nothing more than teasing his daughter-in-law, Liz, for being a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
A small funeral will be held in Elizabethton, TN and Jay will be laid to rest in Blevins Cemetery in Roan Mountain, TN off Tiger Creek Road, next to Pansy's (Pat's) father, Oscar J. Whisenhunt. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Maryland on a later date.
The family has appreciated all the love and support they have received during this time. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to assist the family with the unexpected funeral expenses feel free to send donations to Rainbow Condominium, c/o Pansy Walton, 11200 Coastal Highway, Unit 107, Ocean City, MD 21842 (please make checks payable to Pansy Walton).