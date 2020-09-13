“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” – John 3:16
It is with a broken heart, James C. “Jim” “Tootie” Parks, age 76, of Johnson City, departed his earthly home to his eternal home in Heaven, following a lengthy illness. A native of Carter County, he was the son of the late B.A. Parks and Josie Hodge Parks.
Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. While in the military, he received various awards and medals including the Army Commendation Medal which he was most proud of. He was a retired truck driver with Summers-Taylor. He was a lifetime member of the Johnson City V.F.W. Post #2108 and was a member of Keenburg Free Will Baptist Church. Jim enjoyed all sports including fishing and watching old western movies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Parks, a brother-in-law, William “Bill” Hughes; and a special nephew, Thomas Shawn Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of fifty-six years, Margie Johnson Parks of the home; a sister, Charlotte Parks Hughes of Elizabethton; special friends whom he loved like brothers, Mike Garland of Johnson City and Gene Penix of Piney Flats; and his fur baby, “Petie”.
A service to honor Jim’s life will be conducted at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Pastor Mark Street officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM prior to the funeral service or at the residence at other times.
The graveside service and entombment will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Lynn Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Gene Penix, Mark Slaughter and Dwight Minton. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Garland, Mike King, Buddy Johnson and Joey Johnson. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and graveside service are required to wear a mask or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations must be observed.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to all of Jim’s caregivers: Dr. Tran and DeVita Dialysis, especially nurse Robin and nurse Kim for all of the loving care given to Jim during his dialysis; The Veteran Administration; and the EMS workers, especially Nikki and Will. Also a special thank-you to Jim’s special brother-in-law, Lynn Johnson.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Milligan Free Will Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1471 Milligan Highway, Johnson City, TN, 37601.
