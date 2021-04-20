BUTLER - James Brian Ackley, 80, of Butler, passed away on April 14, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a native of Wildwood, New Jersey, and a son of the late Edward and Dorothy Long Ackley.
Mr. Ackley graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1961, and went on the earn his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology. He used his education to its fullest, working 37 years as a civilian with the U.S. Army, 3 years with Remington Arms, and for the last 15 years with the State of Tennessee.
He is remembered as an honorable man, loving husband, and good father.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, James Brian Ackley, Jr., and his brother, Edward Michael Ackley.
His survived by his wife, Irene Langley Ackley.
A memorial service will be held for Mr. Ackley at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.
