James B. Lett passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Lett was born in Maynardville, Tennessee and was a resident of Carter County most of his life. Mr. Lett was a veteran of the US Army Air Corp and Airforce Reserve. James was an employee of Eastman Chemical Company and retired after 36 years of service and was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church.
Mr. Lett was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Dottie Lett; daughter, Charlene Cox; parents, Virgil Lett and Gustava Jane Lett; brothers, Ken Lett, Jay Lett, Ralph Lett, Benny Lett, Johnny Lett, Curtis Lett, Leon Lett and an infant sister. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Russell, a son, Reggie (Kathea) Lett; brothers, Everett Lett and Ivan Lett; grandchildren, Leesha (Gregg) Whistine, Roger (Angie) Cox and Terry Cox; great-grandchildren, Dekota Whistine, Cheyenne Whistine, several nieces and nephews; and special friends Martha Carr and Letha Carr.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A service will follow with Pastor Gary Edwards officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roger Cox, Shawn Campbell, Sid Lett, Darrell Lett, Dekota Whistine, Mike Hughes and Bill Lyons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Verlin Smith, Bill Sluder, Silas Tester, Allen Baines, Wayne Carr and Darrell Carr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial tribute be given in memory of James Lett at Catchadream.org.
