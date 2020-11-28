MILPITAS, CA - James Ashley “Jamie” Lingerfelt, age 46, Milpitas, California passed away Sunday, November 21, 2020. He was born and raised in Erwin, TN but had lived in Milpitas since 2000. Jamie is the son of Grady and Sandy Lingerfelt. He was a Christian and a member of Central Baptist Church in Erwin.
While living in California and working at Cisco, Yahoo and most recently at Facebook, Jamie lived his dream. He was a skilled networking professional; his background included the prestigious Cisco High-Touch Technical Support group and as a Principal Network Engineer at Yahoo and then Verizon. At the time of his passing Jamie was a Senior Network Engineer working for HCL Technologies @Facebook responsible for operational integrity Facebook's Global Lab Environment.
Jamie was also a DJ and was known as James Ashley. He loved music and being able to use his computer skills to share that love with his friends. He loved the DJ world and Electronic Dance Music, the Culture and Community. He had several friends who shared this journey with him. He loved working with Kiet Tu (Party Adventures) Taj Valdespino (DJ Taj), David Lewis (Blurr) (1015, Ruby Skye, The Endup) and John Beaver (Libra Rising Music). He also frequented several events, EDC, and Beyond Wonderland events as well as nightclub venues 1015 Folsom & Ruby Skye where he sometimes played.
Jamie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Audie and Addie Lingerfelt; maternal grandparents, R.H. and Beverly Hensley.
In addition to his parents, Grady and Sandy Lingerfelt, Jamie is survived by two sisters: Lisa Baxter (Fiancé Ronald Hyder), Julie Little (Chris); nephew, Jacob Frazier; niece, Carly Baxter; honorary brother, Dave Johnson; best friend, Steve Bryant; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jamie is also survived by his California family, Christopher Cassidy, David Lewis, John Beaver, Heesoo Chang, Jessie Park, Sandra Lee, Hyunjo Shin, Sonny Nguyen, Jonathan Han, Andy Quach, Kiet Tu, Brad Kumar, Steve Huh, Edward Buck, Sujin Park, Sean McLaird, Haley Kang, Dominick Doong, Diana Kang, Yeongseon Shin, Jin Kim, Hyunjo Shin, Hyoyeon Im, Jinsuh Lee, Paul Lee, Mike Kim, Mihyun Lee, Tammy Kim, Seongmi Jeon, Sook bin Lim, John Cook, and many more.
A bright light has gone out but will live forever in our hearts. Knowing how much Jamie was loved and hearing all the “Jamie stories” has made us realize he lived life to the fullest.
Jamie’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7:00 PM. Rev. Steve Rice and Rev. Larry Wiley will officiate. Music will be provided by Rev. Larry and Martha Wiley.
Due to Covid-19 recommendations, family and friends in attendance are requested to wear a protective face covering and practice social distancing.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Lingerfelt family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Lingerfelt family. (423) 743-1380.