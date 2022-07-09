James Arley Ayers passed away on July 7, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after complications from a fall. “Jim” was born on March 27, 1926 and was a life-long resident of Johnson City.
He was the last surviving sibling of Agnes Pearce Ayers and Calvin Jerome Ayers. Also preceding him in death were his loving Wife, Mary Frances McCurry Ayers and Son-in-law: Dr. Fuad Ibrahim. Sisters: Virginia, Ruth and Jerry. Brothers: Ralph, Junior and Kanoy. Nephews: Danny, Terry, Kent, Sidney, Jay and Junior. Nieces: Bobbye, Brenda, Judy and Jean.
Jim’s greatest accomplishment in life was his seventy-two-year marriage to his true love “Frances.” He received joy and love from his children Mary Lynn Ayers-Ibrahim of Prescott, Arizona and Larry C. Ayers of Phoenix, Arizona. In addition to his children, he leaves behind his grandchildren Jennifer Ayers Hopper (J.R.) of Phoenix, Arizona and Gregory T. Ayers (April) of Charlotte, North Carolina. His great-grandchildren who loved their “Poppy Jim” were so proud that he served in World War II and that they had the opportunity to enjoy him until the age of ninety-six. They include Landry, Caden, Tanner and Mason Ayers of Charlotte, North Carolina and Wesley, Caitlin, Adriana and Kacie Hopper of Phoenix, Arizona.
Jim served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. He was very proud to be a Navy Veteran.
During his lifetime, his employment consisted of working in the furniture business in various capacities. He was an accomplished wood craftsman and made several guitars for his great-grandchildren. He received great joy listening to country music and was a self-taught pianist and guitarist.
He found the good in all humans and was a kind, loyal, and compassionate man who would do anything for his family and friends. Jim attended Otterbein United Methodist Church. His faith and his church family were very important to him. When he was in better health, he took great pleasure in assisting the church with repairs, painting, or whatever needed to be done.
In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by Nieces: Gail Hicks, Cindy Ayers, Linda Smith, Jawina Fagan and Elaine Burleson; nephews Gary McCurry and Jimmie Ayers.
The family of James “Jim” Ayers will receive friends on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services from noon to 1 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1 PM, with Pastor Paul Longmire officiating. A graveside committal service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 2 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared at tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604 (423-610-7171).