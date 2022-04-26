James Alfred Oliver, Jr., age 70, left this earthly world to join his beloved wife in Heaven, on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
James was born on February 13, 1952 in Sullivan County, Tennessee to James Alfred Oliver, Sr. and Pauline Feathers Oliver. He graduated from Sullivan East High School in 1970. He then earned his bachelor’s degree in Education from ETSU in 1973. He also married the love of his life, Judy Lewis Oliver in 1973.
He was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church in Piney Flats.
James was a 6th grade teacher at Bluff City Middle School his entire career. He taught history and social studies. His passion for history went beyond the classroom, and he was always happy to give a history lesson to those he cared about.
James and Judy were both teachers and they loved spending their summers together, traveling and going on other adventures. He also enjoyed his time visiting the casinos. James had a huge heart, and it was important to him to help others. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved wife.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving mother, Pauline Oliver; one aunt; several uncles; many cousins; and special furbabies, Guchie and Chola.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Edgefield United Methodist Church (745 North Pickens Bridge Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686). A funeral will begin at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Estel Williams. The graveside service will be conducted the following day at 11:00 am on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Edgefield United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.