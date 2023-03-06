James Albert Thagard, “Jim” to his friends and “Gingy” to his favorite aunt, passed away March 3, 2023, at the age of 83.
Jim grew up in Perrine, Florida, and Baldwin, Michigan. With good looks that Elvis would have envied, Jim was a jokester and a hot-rodder. Although later trading flashy cars for family vehicles, he remained a jokester throughout his life, bringing laughter to his friends and co-workers.
Jim met the love of his life, Frances Marion Swilling, when they were teenagers at Perrine-Peters United Methodist Church in Florida. They were married at that same church when Frances was 17 and Jim was 21.
They enjoyed many adventures together and celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on March 2.
They had a genius daughter, Patricia Lynne, whom they lost too early, and her younger sister, Carol Lynnette, plus several wonderful dogs and cats.
Two of the dogs — a springer spaniel named Andy and his tiny but unrelated twin Netta — had an especially good life as they cruised around with Jim on Watauga Lake after his retirement, while they waited for Frances to get off work and join them on the boat.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Frances, his devoted daughter Carol Broyles and her husband Alan Broyles, and one cat named Bella but always called “Cat.”
Jim is also survived by a cousin, David Morris and wife Diane (thank you for the homemade pickles) and sister-in-law, Linda Regan.
Special thanks to Jim’s very best friend, Glen James, who along with his wife Kathy James were treasured and lifelong friends to Jim and Fran.
Also thanks to Lee and Wendy Broyles; friends Michelle, Kat and Craig; many medical professionals locally; and their neighbors at Woodland Village who went out of their way to help Jim and Fran after they moved to Johnson City to be close to their daughter Carol.
A child of God, Jim was a member of Hammons Chapel in Mountain City, where he sang in the choir.
Jim’s life will be celebrated at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, with Pastors Ginger Howe Isom and Kenneth Litton of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church presiding. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s name may be made to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter or Shriners Hospital for Children.
