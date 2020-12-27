James Alan Scalf, age 70, absent from the body, present with the Lord, after a year of battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia, he went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2020. James was a resident of Jonesborough, TN. He was born in Johnson City, TN., the son of the late James Cecil Scalf and Mary Edity Payne Scalf.
James was retired after dedicating 37 years to Johnson City Power Board where he worked as a Class B Meter Reader and Voltage Tester. He was a member of AHRMA (American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association). He was devoted to the Lord and was a member of Westerly Heights Baptist Church where served as assistant treasurer and house and grounds. He was loyal to his family and friends and was committed to living life, making a constant effort to do right, be kind and respect others. He enjoyed cars, racing motorcycles, hunting, fishing and camping.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by grandparents, James and Samanta Scalf; aunts and uncles; Howard and Wanda Scalf, Randalf Lee Scalf and Charles and Doris Scalf and one great grandchild, Memphis Cummings.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife; Suzette Hall Scalf; children, Ronald Scalf, Kathryn Turner (Michael) and Alicia Howard; grandchildren, Caleb Scalf, Casey Fergason, Alan Howard (Christine), Austin Dugger, Jake Shuler and Wyatt Boring; great grandchildren; Jayce Fergason, Draya Fergason, Makai Scalf and Kinsley Garmon; siblings, Marylee Comer (Lee) and Michael Scalf (Trish). Several nieces, nephews, and other family also remain to carry on his legacy.
A Celebration of Life service to honor the life of James Scalf will be conducted at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Westerly Heights Baptist Church, 628 N Center St. Johnson City, TN., with Pastor Jim “Butch” Stout officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tri-State Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 888, Bristol, TN. 37621.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Scalf family during this difficult time.